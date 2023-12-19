Arsenal aware Ivan Toney wants to join them in January

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are aware that Brentford striker Ivan Toney wants to join them during the January transfer window.

The English striker is currently serving an 8-month ban for breaching FA betting rules, but he is expected to return to competitive action from January 17.

Toney has been working on his fitness behind the scenes in training sessions but it remains to be seen whether he will stay at Brentford or join a new club next month.

In his Caught Offside column, Romano has revealed that Toney would be interested in joining Arsenal and the London giants are aware of the players’ stance.

The journalist added that there is still an issue over the price tag and a deal looks difficult for the Gunners in January due to the Financial Fair Play regulations.

He said: “I reported yesterday that Toney would be interested in joining Arsenal. Of course Arsenal are aware of Ivan Toney’s stance. It’s not about him telling Arsenal that he wants to join them, but of course they know the player would like to join. But there’s still the price tag issue as we said many times.”

“Also, Toney has always very respectful to Brentford so it depends on the clubs reaching an agreement. It looks difficult for Arsenal because of Financial Fair Play, and of course they have David Raya on loan from Brentford, which could be another complication. Arsenal are having internal discussions about signing Toney, but for Chelsea there is nothing advanced or concrete.”

Quality striker

Arsenal have been one of the best goalscorers in the English top-flight this season, but there continues to remain a question mark over their need more a main striker. Gabriel Jesus is the club’s number 9 at the moment, but the Brazilian has got himself injured every time he is in a good run of scoring form.

Jesus had a good pre-season campaign but picked up a knee injury before the start of the 2023/24 season. Having played for the club for a few games, he then got sidelined with a hamstring issue. There is no guarantee that the former Manchester City man will stay unscathed until May 2024.

This could push the Gunners to invest in a high-profile marksman in January to aid their title push. Toney has given the green light for a transfer and he would be a top-class signing after his 21 goals last season. The England star has the physical and aerial presence up front and he would suit the London giants.

A recent report from Sky Sports mentioned that Brentford could hold out for £100 million to contemplate selling Toney next month. For a such a price, Arsenal are unlikely to make a move as they could breach the Financial Fair Play limits.

Mikel Arteta could offload Eddie Nkeitah to help raise funds and make room for Toney, with the likes of West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford reportedly keen.