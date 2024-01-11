Arsenal told price to sign Galatasaray star Sacha Boey



According to Spanish outlet AS, Arsenal need to pay £22 million to sign Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey this month.

The Gunners have been linked with the French defender for the past few transfer windows. He has re-emerged as a target this winter and AS claim that Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are both interested in landing his signature.

The same source mention that the reigning Turkish champions want to keep hold of the 23-year-old star, but could contemplate selling him during the ongoing transfer window if they receive an offer of around £22 million.

Unlikely deal

Boey has been touted to leave Galatasaray for the last 12 months and he could part ways with the Istanbul giants soon. Arsenal are one of his admirers but it would be a surprise if they approach to sign him in the transfer window.

The Gunners have plenty of options in the right-back department in the squad. Ben White is the only option available to manager Mikel Arteta at the moment, but Takehiro Tomiyasu will be back after his Asian Cup duty with Japan.

Thomas Partey has also played in the position for the Gunners this season and he is anticipated to return from his thigh injury this month. There is also Jurrien Timber, who could play again for Arsenal this season after his knee surgery.

Taking this into mind, the Gunners are unlikely to make an offer to land the Frenchman this month. They could make a move during the summer, but that could also depend on a potential departure in the right-back department.

Boey has caught the eye with his tackling and ability to make ball recoveries with his tireless workrate but he does not possess the ability to make regular goal involvements. This could hinder his chances of joining the Gunners.

Arsenal may want a more creative option at right-back if they were to invest. Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong could be seen as a better option to bolster the departure. He has 7 goals and 10 assists in the current season.