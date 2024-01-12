Ismael Saibari backed to make Arsenal move this summer



Former Morocco striker Ali Boussaboun has fancied PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ismael Saibari to make the move to Arsenal during next summer’s transfer window.

Saibari has been a key player for PSV this season. The 22-year-old has registered 7 goals and 3 assists despite being in-and-out of the starting line-up. The central midfielder is currently with Morocco ahead of their African Cup of Nations campaign and Boussaboun feels it may not be long before he pursues a bigger challenge.

Speaking to Dutch outlet NU, Boussaboun said that Saibari is a great player with a wonderful technique and his value could rise if he shines for Morocco at AFCON. He added that he would not be surprised if Arsenal pick him up in the summer for around £52 million, he said: “Ismael Saibari is great. He has wonderful technique, is so strong and really a team player.”

“And he is so humble you almost want to hug him. He will miss the next few weeks because he will be playing for Morocco at the Africa Cup, but that is also beneficial for PSV. If Saibari does well there, his market value will rise by €10m or €20m. I wouldn’t be surprised if Arsenal pick him up after the season. If PSV sell him for less than €60m, they have failed there.”

Surprise link

Arsenal are likely to reinforce their midfield department this year with Jorginho, Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey all in their 30s. The trio could head for exits during the 2024 summer transfer window while out-on-loan players Albert Sambi Lokonga and Charlie Patino could also be sold for the right price.

A new defensive midfielder appears a necessity but the Gunners could also invest on a creative number 8. Kai Havertz has yet to find the consistency from the role and the same can be said for Fabio Vieira. On the other hand, Emile Smith Rowe has been out-of-favour under manager Mikel Arteta for some point of time.

Saibari looks a good talent with his ability to make goal contributions, key tackles and ball recoveries. He has also impressed with his ability to cover ground quickly. However, we would be amazed if Arsenal invest £52 million on him. If the club have an interest, they would definitely want to negotiate a much lesser sum.