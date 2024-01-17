Rio Ferdinand urges Arsenal to sign Alexander Isak



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged Arsenal to go all out and buy Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.

The Gunners were top of the Premier League at Christmas, but are now 4th on the table after back-to-back defeats. Arsenal are still within 5 points of leaders Liverpool, and they must get back to winning ways in their next league game against Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, there has been talk about Arsenal signing a new striker, but there has been no progress so far. In his YouTube channel, Ferdinand has now urged to make an approach for Isak, considering Newcastle are in a difficult situation in regards to Financial Fair Play.

He said: “Alexander Isak was running in behind constantly [against Manchester City ], if I’m Arsenal, I’m going all out and buying him. I saw somewhere [Newcastle] have to sell before they can buy again.”

Summer deal

Isak was on the radar of Arsenal during his time at Real Sociedad, but the Gunners were reluctant to trigger his release clause. Newcastle eventually took the chance with him and the Swede has proved a quality signing for them. He has 14 goals from just 23 appearances this season.

Compared to him, Arsenal’s striking duo of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have only 13 goals between them in all competitions. This is where the club are lagging at the moment. If Arsenal were to land a consistent striker in Isak, they could become serious challengers for the title.

A mid-season move is unlikely on the cards despite Newcastle’s tight financial situation. The club have been on a downslide and are currently 10th in the table. Despite this, they are within 5 points off the top 6 and would want to keep Isak to help them qualify for another European campaign.

Isak, who is priced at £60 million by Transfermarkt, could be sold during the summer as Newcastle look to balance their financial books. We won’t be surprised if Arsenal make an approach for his services. He would be a perfect foil for the attack with his mobility, physical presence and dribbling skills.