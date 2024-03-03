Chelsea just need to pay required fee to sign Osimhen



According to Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness), Chelsea just need to pay the required transfer fee to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window.

The London giants are lining up a new marquee striker for next season and they have identified Osimhen as their top target.

Chelsea have already spoken with the player’s representative and Corriere dello Sport claim that Napoli can’t stop him from leaving if the required price, likely to be the release clause, is paid.

The Blues have held a long-term interest in the former Lille man, but they could still face competition in the summer with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain also in the running for his signature.

Fantastic striker

The 25-year-old had a sensational 2022/23 campaign for Napoli, scoring 31 goals in all competitions. He helped the Serie A outfit win the Scudetto after a lengthy wait of 33 years.

The Nigerian star has not been able to replicate his performances due to injuries and international duty, but he has still managed 13 goals from just 21 appearances.

His tally is better than anyone in the Chelsea squad. Cole Palmer has 12 goals to his name this campaign, but nearly half of those have come from the penalty spot.

We believe Osimhen would be a fantastic signing for the Blues. He is in the prime of his career and his good finishing skills are something which the Blues are currently lacking.

Nicolas Jackson has been guilty of missing several clear-cut chances while Christopher Nkunku has hardly played for the club due to his persistent injury problems.

Osimhen recently penned a new contract with a release clause worth £112 million and the Blues may have to trigger the clause to have any chance of prising him away from the Serie A champions.

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has already hinted that Napoli won’t be able to stop players from leaving when their buy-out clauses are triggered.