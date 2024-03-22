Liverpool already in contact to sign Teun Koopmeiners



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Liverpool could make an early move to sign Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners this summer.

The Merseyside giants invested big in their midfield last summer. They signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch. This has not stopped speculation of them signing another midfielder and Calciomercato claim that they have already asked about Koopmeiners.

The same source add that Liverpool could start negotiations with Atalanta when they meet in the Europa League quarter-final next month. The Serie A outfit are said to be eyeing around £60 million to part ways with the 26-year-old midfielder.

Quality playmaker

The Dutchman has been in fantastic form for Atalanta this campaign. He has accumulated 12 goals and 4 assists from 34 outings. Koopmeiners has largely operated from the attacking midfield position this term, but he can also play from the no.6 and no.8 positions when required for his side.

Aside from this, the versatile star is gifted with a superb work rate and can pressurise opponents with his tireless high pressing. He would be an ideal fit in the current set-up at Liverpool and we won’t be surprised if the club seek to finalise an early agreement to sign him from the Bergamo-based outfit.

£60 million appears a fair value for a player of his experience. His creativity from the centre of the park is something which would benefit Liverpool. They already have Mac Allister and Szoboszlai for the same, but Koopmeiners would provide extra quality with his ability to deliver key passes every game.

Koopmeiners has already opened the door to move to the Premier League this summer. While he is aware of the interest from Juventus, he recently acknowledged that he would be prepared to put up with the English weather to join some clubs. Liverpool could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for his services, but they should be optimistic of beating them as they are a more established outfit competing for trophies.