Michael Dawson blown away by Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool will travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday (7 April).

Manchester City won 4-2 against Crystal Palace, and Arsenal secured a convincing 3-0 win over Brighton away from home on Saturday. The stage is nicely set for Liverpool to pick up three points and regain their top spot.

The Reds drew 0-0 against United in the reverse fixture, and lost 4-3 in the FA Cup clash at Old Trafford three weeks back. However, this is a different game, and Liverpool have to win this as the title race promises to go down to the wire.

Liverpool will be boosted by the return of Wataru Endo, but all eyes will be on Alexis Mac Allister who has been outstanding this season, and especially after the last international break.

Craig Dawson lavished praise on the Argentine midfielder on Soccer Saturday for Sky Sports, hailing him as “sensational”, and a “special” player.

“He has been the difference at the moment. I mean the goal (against Sheff United)… wow, that technique, and the accuracy, and force and determination,” said Dawson.

“He is a sensational player. He really is. I think he is grabbing in and realising what it means playing for Liverpool. He is so influential. He is a special, special, player.”

Mac Allister key for Liverpool v Man Utd

The Reds paid in the north of £35m to sign Mac Allister from Brighton last summer, and he has proved to be one of the key players for Jurgen Klopp.

Mac Allister loved to play in an advanced role, in the number eight role, but Klopp primarily used him in the holding midfield role where he was equally brilliant.

It will be interesting to see how Liverpool shape up for this game. With Endo returning, Mac Allister should play in an advanced role where he has been so effective. Curtis Jones could come into the side, but Klopp probably will stick to the winning combination and use Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield instead.