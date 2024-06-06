Arsenal can sign Ousmane Diomande for a discount



According to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Arsenal have the chance to sign Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande for a discount this summer.

The London giants have been long term admirers of the 20-year-old and they were first interested in signing him last year when he was contracted with FC Midtjylland. The Gunners have continued to be credited with an interest and Correio da Manha claim that Sporting are prepared to sell him for much less than his release clause.

The Ivorian ace is currently protected by a release clause worth £68 million in his contract but the Portuguese champions are prepared to accept £43 million for a summer sale. Apart from the Gunners, London rivals Chelsea are also mentioned as keen admirers of Diomande, who made the Primeira Liga Team of the Year.

Good potential

Diomande was one of the most sought-after young centre-backs during the first half of last season, but he went out of the radar with his average performances after the turn of the year. However, he is still highly-rated among top European clubs and Arsenal could be tempted to make an approach with Sporting having reduced their price tag.

The youngster is a brilliant ball-playing defender who is strong in aerial challenges. He is also blessed with superb recovery pace but it remains to be seen whether manager Mikel Arteta will urge the board to make a move. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes seem unlikely to be displaced from the starting XI on the back of last season’s form.

Diomande would only be considered as a player for rotation. Arsenal are more than capable of meeting the reduced asking price from Sporting, but the player may also need to be convinced to accept a limited starting role. If the Gunners are unable to do so, rivals Chelsea could have an upper hand. With their defensive instability, Diomande could be drafted straight into their playing 11.