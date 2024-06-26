Jarrad Branthwaite wants to go to Man Utd – Fabrizio Romano

According to Fabrizio Romano, Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite is determined to make the move to Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

The Englishman had a wonderful breakthrough campaign with the Toffees last term and he has now been fancied to secure a bigger challenge. Man United have already made an opening bid worth £43 million for his signature, but Everton are currently reluctant to sell him for less than £70 million this summer.

Speaking on his Transfer Live Show, Romano has now revealed that United will again discuss internally over Branthwaite. He added that the player keeps waiting for the Red Devils and wants to go to the club as they are a fantastic option for his future.

He said: “This upcoming week, Manchester United internally will discuss again about what they want to do with Jarrad Branthwaite. The player keeps waiting for Manchester United. He keeps believing that Manchester United is a fantastic option for his future, so he wants to go to Manchester United.”

“But it also depends on Everton, and we have to see if Everton will change the conditions of the deal, because for £70 million, United are not going for Branthwaite. So, it has to be something different in terms of package, and we will see what happens.”

Possible deal

United have to fill the void left by Raphael Varane whose contract expires at the end of June. Branthwaite is a left-footed central defender, but he can also operate from the right centre-back position. He made a handful number of appearances from the role during his loan spell at PSV Eindhoven under manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

At the age of 21, he has plenty of room for development. Branthwaite has impressed with his aerial presence, tackling and ability to clear his lines. He has also caught the eye with his recovery pace, but still needs to improve his distribution. United believe he is the right player for them, but Everton continue to play hardball in negotiations.

United are likely to come up with a renewed proposal for the ‘pretty special‘ star and they will be hoping that the player will also put the pressure on the Toffees to push through a summer transfer. Branthwaite has already agreed personal terms with United and it is left to be seen whether the Merseyside outfit lower their transfer demands.

The Red Devils have been prepared to play the waiting game for their marquee signings over the years, but the new management under Sir Jim Ratcliffe are clear that they won’t be held to ransom over any purchase. If United can’t reach an agreement for Branthwaite in the next fortnight or so, they could shift their attention elsewhere.