Man Utd still considering move for Leny Yoro



According to The Athletic, Manchester United are still interested in signing Lille defender Leny Yoro during the summer transfer window.

Man United have yet to make a signing this summer, but there could be some activity in the coming days. The Athletic claim that the club have agreed personal terms with Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee and they are now considering whether to trigger his £34 million release clause or negotiate a payment plan with the Italian club.

Meanwhile, the source confirm that talks are underway with Bayern Munich to sign centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, who has given the go-ahead for a transfer. In addition to the duo, The Athletic confirm that United are actively in the race to land Yoro from Lille, but Real Madrid currently have the advantage in the player’s pursuit.

Top talent

United have a big void to fill in the heart of the defence after Raphael Varane’s release on a free transfer. De Ligt would be a like-for-like replacement for the Frenchman with his strong passing skills and concentration in and around the box. However, the club could be targetting another centre-back signing alongside the Dutchman.

With the unreliable fitness record of Lisandro Martinez over the last 2 years, manager Erik ten Hag may want another quality centre-back to provide competition for places. Yoro would be a fantastic signing, considering he is also strong with the ball at his feet. The 18-year-old also possesses a good aerial presence and likes to clear his lines.

The teenager has likewise impressed with his ball recoveries. Yoro has a high ceiling, having already become a regular starter at the age of 18. The Frenchman is currently holding out for a move to Real Madrid, but the European champions have not been willing to match the £51 million price tag, considering his contract expires next summer.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are aiming to lower the transfer fee due to the player’s insistence to join them, but Lille seem reluctant to negotiate at the moment. United will surely be monitoring the situation closely and could capitalise if the youngster opens the door to joining an alternate club than Madrid this summer.