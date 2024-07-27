Man Utd open to re-signing Sofyan Amrabat – Romano

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United remain open to re-signing Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat this summer.

The Moroccan star spent the recent campaign on loan with the Red Devils. He made 30 appearances for Man United and played a key part in the FA Cup win over Manchester City at the Wembley Stadium. United have decided against triggering the option to buy him for £17 million, but the club have not ruled out discussing fresh terms with Fiorentina.

Speaking to Givemesport, Romano said: “Sofyan Amrabat remains another option they have on the list. Changing the terms with Fiorentina is needed because they will not trigger the buy option clause. The player is keen on returning to Manchester United, but it depends on the two clubs.”

Possible deal

Amrabat had a good end to the 2023/24 season with the Red Devils. He started to find his feet in the Premier League in May and got the nod over Casemiro in the no.6 role for the FA Cup final. Despite this, United have opted against re-signing him with the clause, but they could return with a fresh bid.

The Red Devils are currently concentrating on landing the signature of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain, but a deal does not appear straightforward due to the hefty demands of the French champions. PSG are close to signing Joao Neves from Benfica, but they are holding out for £59 million for Ugarte.

United could try to sign him on loan with an option to buy. Should PSG turn down the proposal, United could switch their attention back to Amrabat, who seems keen on rejoining the club. Amrabat, who was praised as ‘extraordinary‘ by manager Luis Enrique, could be available for a much lesser fee this summer.

His contract with Fiorentina concludes in June next year and the Serie A outfit could be compelled to sell him for a bargain price. United should have an upper hand over other suitors with the Moroccan ace eyeing a reunion. It remains to be seen whether United will consider signing both Ugarte and Amrabat.