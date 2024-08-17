

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte will end up at Manchester United this summer.

Man United have spent close to £140 million on signing Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui. They are likely to continue their spending spree and Ugarte is currently the priority target.

Ugarte’s agent Jorge Mendes is trying to engineer a deal between the clubs. He has travelled to the UK and talks are ongoing.

The Red Devils don’t want to pay the £51 million asking price to sign him as of now, but there is anticipation that the Uruguayan will eventually move to Old Trafford.

As per Marca, everything indicates that Ugarte will end up at Manchester United before the transfer deadline.

Possible transfer

United have been eyeing a defensive midfielder in the transfer market. They have looked at multiple options and have finally earmarked Ugarte as the preferred choice to compete for places with Casemiro.

Casemiro had a brilliant 1st season with the Red Devils, but his performances dipped in his 2nd year amid injuries and inconsistent form. He has started the new campaign brightly, but United can’t afford to over rely on him.

They need strong competition for the no.6 role and Ugarte would provide that. He has similar defensive strengths as Casemiro. The 23-year-old is strong with his tackling, duel winning ability as well as his recoveries.

When it comes to distribution and ball retention, Ugarte is much better than Casemiro who could be past his prime soon. The ex-Sporting man would be a fantastic buy for United, but they face a task to sign him.

Paris Saint-Germain have not reconsidered their price tag for Ugarte, but things could change as we head closer to the transfer deadline. They could be willing to negotiate after signing Joao Neves from Benfica.

Neves and Ugarte are defensive midfielders with similar traits, though the former is 4 years younger. United are keeping a close eye on the situation and could pounce to seal the deal if Paris Saint-Germain lower their asking price.