Liverpool considering signing Adrien Rabiot this summer

Liverpool are reportedly considering signing French midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer, as per L’Equipe.

The Reds are the only Premier League club who are yet to sign a new face in this transfer window. But, it has been reported that they are keen on purchasing a new midfielder.

Arne Slot initially identified Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi as the primary option but the player has rejected a move to Anfield to stay at his boyhood club.

So, after failing to secure the Spaniard’s signature, Liverpool are seemingly exploring alternative options and have identified Rabiot as a serious target.

After enjoying a successful spell at Juventus, the 29-year-old has decided to leave the Bianconeri as a free agent to take a new challenge in his career.

Premier League is said to be the Frenchman’s preferred destination and L’Equipe states that Liverpool are considering bringing him to Anfield to help him fulfil his wish.

Rabiot to Liverpool

The report says Manchester United also registered their interest in signing him but they are looking at other targets with Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte emerging as their primary option.

L’Equipe states that Inter Milan and Bayern Munich are also keen on signing him so Liverpool will have to beat the Euro giants to lure Rabiot to Anfield.

The midfielder is keen on choosing his next destination as soon as possible and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool eventually hire him to reinforce the midfield department.

Considering he is a free agent and the free agents can be signed outside of the transfer window, clubs tend to finalise those types of deals following the conclusion of the window so, his future might not get resolved before the end of this month.

Nevertheless, Rabiot is an experienced campaigner and has already showcased his qualities at the highest level over the last few years.

He is a box-to-box midfielder and is technically sound. Additionally, he is dynamic, can play threading passes between the lines, works hard without possession and is also efficient in the air.

Therefore, Rabiot, valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt, could be a shrewd bargain acquisition for the Merseyside club if they eventually opt to secure his signature this summer.