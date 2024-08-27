Dan Ashworth opens talks with Chelsea over swap deal



According to The Telegraph, Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth has opened talks with Chelsea over a swap deal involving Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils have had a superb summer transfer window and they have already recruited Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui. Manuel Ugarte is expected to join the club very soon. He has received permission to travel to England following a transfer agreement between United and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Telegraph now claim that Man United are looking into a swap deal with Chelsea. The Red Devils are keen on signing Sterling and are prepared to offer Sancho in exchange. However, the transfer will happen on their own terms.

United are aiming to sign Sterling without any outlay. Ashworth was in dialogue with Chelsea earlier on Tuesday over a sensational package that would see the English duo move in opposite directions before the deadline.

Possible deal

Sterling has fallen out-of-favour under manager Enzo Maresca after pre-season. The Italian manager has clearly stated that the winger does not suit his playing style and he should consider moving on from Chelsea.

United boss Erik ten Hag has not gone public over his stance on Sancho, but the forward’s absence from recent matchday squads clearly suggests that he could also be heading for the exit door by Friday evening.

A swap deal would suit both clubs, but a deal may not be straightforward. Sterling has to accept a pay-cut on his £300,000 per week wages to move to Old Trafford. The same would be the case for Sancho with Chelsea.

However, United will feel that Sancho is much more valuable than Sterling. The Manchester City graduate is almost 6 years younger than his compatriot and he is just entering the peak phase of his playing career.

The Red Devils are prepared to sell Sancho for £40 million. If the hierarchy were to swap him with Sterling, they would still want a reasonable transfer fee from Chelsea for their highly talented winger.

This could present a stumbling block towards a swap deal. Negotiations are likely to continue in the coming hours in order to find an agreement which would suit both clubs before the transfer deadline.