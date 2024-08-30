Arsenal in talks to sign Raheem Sterling before deadline

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks to sign Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling before the 11 PM deadline, as per the transfer expert David Ornstein.

The Englishman has been transfer-listed by the Blues as Enzo Maresca has made it clear that the former Manchester City man is not in his plan for the future.

Manchester United previously linked with a move for him but reports started to emerge that Arsenal could look to sign him before the deadline.

Now, Ornstein has reported that Arsenal are in talks with Chelsea to sign the forward on a loan deal and are ‘actively looking’ to secure his signature before 11 PM.

The journalist further claims that agreeing personal terms with the forward would still need to be done if Arsenal can manage to strike a deal with Chelsea but that wouldn’t be an issue as the forward is keen on moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Sterling to Arsenal

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano states that Arsenal have already reached agreement with the player regarding the personal terms.

Sterling has experience of winning multiple Premier League awards and adding a player of his qualities to this Gunners squad would definitely be a great decision if they secure his signature.

Although the forward hasn’t had a great time at Chelsea in recent times, Mikel Arteta may know the secret of bringing the best out of him having already worked together at Man City.

Sterling, valued at around £30m Transfermarkt, is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing on either flank. Additionally, he can provide cover in the centre-forward position as well if needed.

He is quick, strong, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to finish off his chances and also works extremely hard without possession.

So, Sterling’s addition would provide options for Arteta to rotate his frontline and that will keep them fresh throughout this campaign.

Meanwhile, after making David Raya’s loan move permanent, Arsenal have purchased Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino to bolster the squad. However, unfortunately, the Spaniard has now sustained an injury in training and is set to remain sidelined for a few weeks.

Moreover, after cashing-in on Aaron Ramsdale, the North London club have signed Neto from Bournemouth on a loan deal to support Raya.