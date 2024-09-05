Liverpool could return for Sporting star Goncalo Inacio



According to Caught Offside, Liverpool could make an approach to sign Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio in future.

The Merseyside giants were fancied to sign a new centre-back this summer following the departure of Joel Matip on a free transfer.

Inacio was highlighted as the main target, but Liverpool were put off by the £51 million release clause in his contract, as per Caught Offside.

However, the Reds have not ruled out a future move if they can negotiate a lower fee or their defensive needs become more urgent.

Possible deal

Liverpool currently have Virgil van Dijk as an undisputed starter from the left centre-back role. He has been partnered by either Ibrahima Konate or Jarell Quansah in the Premier League this season.

Aside from the trio, the Reds also have Joe Gomez in their first-team ranks. Gomez was linked with a possible move elsewhere, but the England international ended up staying beyond the transfer deadline.

Arne Slot’s side don’t require an urgent investment in the central defensive department, but the situation could change in future. There is a possibility that Gomes or Van Dijk could leave next year. The latter’s contract expires in June 2025.

Even if Van Dijk continues for another year, Liverpool may want a long-term successor. Inacio would be an ideal candidate. He is left-footed and predominantly plays on the left side of the back three for Sporting.

The 23-year-old is a strong ball-playing centre-back who likes to clear his lines. He is also effective in winning aerial duels and has the knack for making recoveries. He would be a good replacement for Van Dijk.

Liverpool were left disappointed with midfielder Martin Zubimendi’s reluctance to leave Real Sociedad this summer, but they won’t have such problems with Inacio, who is eager to test himself in the Premier League.

Sporting were holding out for £51 million to be paid in one payment, but the scenario could change in future. The Portuguese club could be convinced to accept a long-term payment plan for a slightly higher fee.