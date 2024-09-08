Arsenal eye swoop to sign Nico Williams next year

Arsenal are reportedly considering making a swoop to sign Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams next year, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Gunners intended on strengthening the flanks this summer and were reportedly keen on signing the 22-year-old. But, they eventually didn’t opt to formalise their interest and ended up signing Raheem Sterling from Chelsea late on deadline day.

Now, on GiveMeSport, Jacobs has reported that Arsenal are planning to sign a new left-winger next year and could opt to make Sterling’s loan move permanent but he has to show that he can perform at the top level.

Mikel Arteta is looking for a starting winger – who would be able to score and create opportunities for fellow attackers and could reignite their interest in signing Williams.

However, the journalist says that for Arsenal to get this deal done, it has to be attainable from a financial point of view and it wasn’t this summer so they didn’t make a concrete approach.

Williams to Arsenal

Jacobs said:

“Arsenal are looking for two things in wide areas. Number one – a left-sided winger or forward, who can be a regular starter and can contribute goals and assists. [Raheem] Sterling could be one option, but of course, Nico Williams is another that has been on their radar for quite some time. “The terms of that deal just need to be more affordable if Arsenal are to pull the trigger, but they want a starter on the left-hand side. Sterling either has to show that he can compete and/or supplant [Gabriel] Martinelli – or Arsenal in a year’s time may strengthen in that position with a younger name.”

Williams has a £50m release clause in his current contract and reportedly wants a substantial salary package to move to the Emirates Stadium. So, he would definitely be an expensive acquisition for Arsenal if they purchase him. However, Barcelona are said to be also keen on signing him with the player prioritising joining the Blaugrana.

Williams is a highly talented player and has already established himself as one of the best attackers in La Liga. Moreover, he has showcased his qualities on the International stage, helping Spain win the European Championship.