Man Utd enter race to sign Arsenal & Tottenham target Eze

Manchester United have entered the race with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze next year, as per the journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, scoring 11 goals and registering four assists in 27 Premier League appearances. Following that, he was selected to play for England in the European Championship and helped his country reach the final of this competition.

After impressing last season, Eze attracted a lot of attention from several upper echelons of English clubs this summer with Tottenham among those. But, no club eventually opted to formalise their interest so a deal didn’t materialise and he remained at Selhurst Park.

It has recently been reported that although Spurs didn’t make a move for him this summer, they remain keen on signing him and could make a swoop in 2025. Moreover, Arsenal are also interested in him and are planning to step up their efforts to secure his signature next year.

Now, on Manchester Evening News, Luckhurst has reported that Man Utd are contemplating purchasing a new winger next summer and have identified Eze as a serious option. The Englishman has a £68m release clause in his current contract and the clause can be triggered next summer.

Battle

Man Utd already have four wingers at the moment but Marcus Rashford has found it difficult to showcase his best in recent years, while Antony hasn’t been able to flourish his career after joining the club from Ajax Amsterdam.

So, strengthening the wide forward position would be the right decision next year and Eze could be an excellent acquisition if they purchase him as he has already proven his worth in the Premier League in recent times.

The Crystal Palace star is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing in the left-wing position as well as the attacking midfield role. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is excellent in linking-up the play, is efficient in taking set-pieces and also has an eye for scoring goals from distance.

Eze would be a great coup for Arsenal, Man Utd or Tottenham if any of those clubs sign him. But, it is going to be interesting to see where the 26-year-old eventually ends up should he leave Selhurst Park next year.