Liverpool nearly signed Kylian Mbappe from PSG in 2022

Kylian Mbappe’s transfer saga has been one of the most speculated stories in recent years, and although he is now a Real Madrid player, Liverpool were also previously in the picture for his signature.

According to L’Equipe, the Frenchman had agreed to personal terms with the Reds in the summer of 2022 over a short-term contract which would eventually permit him to realise his objective of playing for Madrid in future. Liverpool even made a bid worth £169 million but it was rejected as Paris Saint-Germain were seeking double the amount to let Mbappe go.

Real Madrid were also considering a swoop for the World Cup winner back then but their relationship with PSG was untenable given their public desire to bring him in from the Ligue 1 side, the report adds.

Liverpool weren’t prepared to double their £169 million offer for Mbappe, which in itself would have been a club-record for the Merseyside club, however, had they signed the Frenchman, they may have had several more trophies in their cabinet.

Mbappe a dream signing for Liverpool

Shortly after deciding to extending his stay at PSG in 2022, Mbappe regretted his decision and Liverpool would have been a brilliant destination for him before making the move to Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old would have been a fantastic acquisition for Jurgen Klopp’s outfit back then as it would have possibly equipped them to win at least one more Premier League title and make a real push for another Champions League triumph.

On the flipside, if indeed Mbappe had arrived at Anfield, Darwin Nunez wouldn’t have arrived and in the bigger picture, the Uruguayan could be a better long-term signing than the French star.

While Mbappe is undoubtedly a better player, Nunez is prepared to stay at Liverpool in the longer run and cost less than half the sum that the ex-PSG marksman would have cost.

Nevertheless, Liverpool will consider Mbappe as the one that got away.