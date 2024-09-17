Manchester United predicted line-up against Barnsley

Following a comfortable 3-0 victory over Southampton in the Premier League, Manchester United will face off against Barnsley in the EFL Cup third-round fixture at Old Trafford tonight.

Having endured back-to-back defeats against Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool ahead of the international break, Erik ten Hag was under pressure so the win over the Saints has given him breathing space.

Therefore, the Dutch boss will be hoping to continue the winning run in midweek before next weekend’s tricky encounter versus Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Barnsley are currently outside of the top-six in League Two so the hosts are heavy favourites to win this game and reach the next round of this tournament.

Team news

Ten Hag has said Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund are not ready to feature yet so they remain sidelined in this fixture. Moreover, Leny Yoro is still somewhat away from returning, while Mason Mount isn’t in contention to feature yet due to his injury issue.

Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Lisandro Martínez were taken off in the second half last time out so there were concerns about their fitness status but the Dutch boss has said they are all ready to feature in this game.

Predicted line-up

Ten Hag could make some changes in his starting eleven in this encounter to keep everyone fresh, considering the busy run of fixtures lie ahead. But, Andre Onana is expected to commence in goal for Man Utd.

Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans might be paired up at the back, while Diogo Dalot could start in the right-back position. Harry Amass might be given a nod in the left-back position to give Mazraoui a rest amid the absence of Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Manuel Ugarte needs game-time so he could be named in the starting eleven alongside Casemiro for the Red Devils so Kobbie Mainoo could be given a breather in midweek. Bruno Fernandes is likely to continue in the attacking midfield role.

Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo could also be given a rest tonight so Alejandro Garnacho and Antony might commence on the flanks. Joshua Zirkzee should be leading the line for Ten Hag’s side with Hojlund remaining sidelined.

Predicted Man Utd line-up vs Barnsley

Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Evans, Amass; Ugarte, Casemiro, Bruno; Garnacho, Zirkzee, Antony