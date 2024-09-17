Arsenal ‘looking closely’ at Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane

Arsenal are ‘looking closely’ at Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane over his possible availability next summer but could be trumped by Newcastle United, as per Caughtoffside.

The 28-year-old returned to the squad for the first time this season in the 6-1 win over Holstein Kiel after missing the first two matches of the season against Wolfsburg and Freiburg respectively.

According to Caughtoffside, Bayern are looking to tie down Sane to a new contract at the club, but the German international is not impressed with the Bavarian’s new offer that will see his salary reduced.

This could lead to a possible departure from Allianz Arena to another club with Caughtoffside reporting that Arsenal are ‘looking closely’ at the winger. The North Londoners could look to sign Sane on a free transfer in 2025 but the report adds they face competition from Newcastle.

The Gunners had Sane on their radar in the recently concluded transfer window but opted for the cheaper option of signing Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea. The Magpies on the other hand are short of wide options following the departures of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh and Eddie Howe is reported to be an admirer of Sane, according to the report.

Sane would be a perfect fit for Arsenal

Both Arsenal and Newcastle need attacking reinforcements and are expected to slug it out for the transfer of the wing wizard. Sane is valued at around £58m by Transfermarkt so he’d be an absolute bargain if a club could sign him on a free transfer.

Sane’s speed, creativity and goalscoring prowess make him an archetypical Mikel Arteta’s wideman. He can operate on either flank and can also tuck inside reminiscent of Leandro Trossard’s role.

A versatile winger who can play in both flanks with a wealth of experience in the top flight, Sane would be a pivotal signing if the Gunners beat off competition from Newcastle to sign the former Manchester City winger.

It is unclear if Arsenal will make a permanent move for Sterling, but swooping for Sane makes a lot of sense.