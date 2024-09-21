Liverpool considering signing Juventus star Gleison Bremer

Liverpool are reportedly considering signing Juventus star Gleison Bremer, as per a recent report.

After joining Torino back in 2018, the Brazilian showcased his qualities in Serie A and as a result, he came under the radar of several top Italian clubs but the Bianconeri eventually managed to win the race for him.

Upon moving to the Allianz Stadium a couple of years ago, the 27-year-old has established himself as an integral part of the Old Lady of Turin’s starting eleven.

Having been impressed by the South American’s displays, Liverpool expressed their interest in signing him ahead of the summer window. But, they never formalised their interest before the deadline and he eventually remained at Juventus.

Now, as per a recent report (via Tutto Juve), Liverpool remain keen on signing Bremer and they feel the Juventus star would be an ‘ideal’ option to replace Virgil van Dijk.

Bremer to Liverpool

The Dutchman has entered the final year of his current contract at Anfield and it seems the Merseyside club have started thinking about life without him – which might be the indication that they aren’t planning to offer him a new deal.

The report says Juventus are prepared to cash-in on the South American but they want at least £59m for him and don’t want anything less than that. The defender still has five years left in his current contract therefore Thiago Motta’s side are in a strong position to stay firm on their valuation.

Bremer, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The Brazilian has the qualities to establish himself as a talismanic figure for Liverpool if they purchase him following Van Dijk’s departure. However, the Netherlands international has been the Reds’ mainstay at the back and it would be disappointing to see if he leaves Anfield at the end of this season.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing defeat against Nottingham Forest last weekend, Liverpool went head-to-head with AC Milan in the opening Champions League fixture of this season at San Siro Stadium in midweek and they won the game 3-1.