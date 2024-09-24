Liverpool remain keen on signing Martin Zubimendi

Liverpool reportedly remain keen on signing Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After appointing Arne Slot as the new manager to succeed Jurgen Klopp, the Reds hierarchy didn’t hand many new signings to the Dutch boss this summer to reinforce the squad.

Only Federico Chiesa joined the club late in the window. Additionally, Giorgi Mamardashvili also signed from Valencia but he stayed at the Estadio Mestalla and will join at the end of this season.

The Georgian is seen as a long-term replacement for Alisson and considering the Brazilian is still one of the best goalkeepers in the world, it remains to be seen how Slot will use them next season if he decides to keep both in the squad next term.

Meanwhile, Liverpool were also keen on signing a new defensive midfielder and Zubimendi emerged as their primary target. The Merseyside club even opened talks with the player to persuade him to join the club as they were ready to trigger his £50m release clause.

Zubimendi to Liverpool

But, the Spaniard eventually opted to stay at La Real and the Anfield club didn’t sign anyone else to bolster the midfield department. It has recently been reported that they are planning to finally sign a new number six next year but aren’t expected to go back for the Spaniard.

However, now speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano has reported that Liverpool remain keen on signing Zubimendi as they feel he would be an ideal option to reinforce their engine room.

But, the journalist says that Zubimendi hasn’t changed his stance about leaving Real Sociedad yet so Liverpool haven’t made a fresh approach to sign him.

Romano said:

“Zubimendi remains a player of interest for Liverpool: the board, directors and also the manager are keen and Slot has very much approved Zubimendi as a perfect target. “But now they understand that nothing is new, nothing is fresh, nothing has changed, despite some reports in Spain claiming he now has regrets at rejecting a move to Liverpool and maybe there is an indication he can still move. But at the moment, Liverpool have received no indications from Zubimendi, from Real Sociedad about any change.”

Zubimendi is a top-class player and has already showcased his qualities in La Liga over the last few years. Moreover, he has secured his place in the Spanish national team therefore, if Liverpool can eventually manage to secure his signature then that would be a great coup for them.