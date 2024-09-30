Arsenal prepared to offer Takehiro Tomiyasu in Marcus Thuram swap deal

Arsenal brought in Raheem Sterling from Chelsea on loan on Deadline Day this summer to complement with Gabriel Jesus but continue to look for a new striker who could provide them with long-term security in the number nine’s position.

It has emerged that Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram has caught their eye with his fantastic start to the season and having previously been linked with Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic as well, the 27-year old is the latest name on their radar, as per Caught Offside (h/t Inter Live).

Thuram has already struck four goals and provided three assists in six Serie A appearances for the Nerazzurri and is valued at just £54 million on Transfermarkt. Mikel Arteta is happy to cheapen a possible deal by offering Takehiro Tomiyasu, who was signed for £20 million in 2021, with the report adding that the full back is ‘appreciated’ in Italy having played at Bologna before.

The Japanese international has been limited to the fringes in recent months and consequent to that, the 25-year-old could be open to a new challenge which could see him open the door to returning to Serie A.

Meanwhile, Arsenal also would be bolstered by the addition of a potent striker who can guarantee wholesale goals and assists.

A dream scenario for 2025

Tomiyasu’s contract with Arsenal runs until June 2026, so next summer would present Arsenal with the perfect opportunity to offload him and avoiding the risk of losing him on a free deal the following year.

Thuram would be a fantastic addition to the team next summer if indeed Gabriel Jesus fails for another season. Arsenal are also unlikely to make Raheem Sterling’s loan permanent so Thuram’s signing would add cover on the wing, too.

If the Frenchman arrived to become Arsenal’s first choice striker, it would free Kai Havertz to play in a deeper midfield role so Arteta would get another versatile option in his squad.

It will be interesting to see if Thuran is open to leaving Internazionale, where a promising sporting project is brewing, but the Premier League remains a dream destination and a move to Arsenal would no doubt be a tempting proposition for the attacker.