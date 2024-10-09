Liverpool plot double swoop to sign Adeyemi & Marmoush

Liverpool are reportedly planning to sign Eintracht Frankfurt ace Omar Marmoush and Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi, as per German football expert Florian Plettenberg.

After Jurgen Klopp’s departure at the end of last season, the Reds decided to appoint Arne Slot as their new manager. However, they didn’t hand the new manager many new signings this summer.

Federico Chiesa was the only addition and the Italian joined from Juventus very late this summer. Moreover, Giorgi Mamardashvili was also purchased but he remained in Valencia and will join at the beginning of next campaign.

However, it appears the Merseyside club have started planning to reinforce the squad next year and they are looking to revamp their attacking department.

Writing on X, Plettenberg has reported that Liverpool have been monitoring Marmoush closely and could make a concrete approach in 2025. However, Frankfurt have no intention of letting him leave the club and are willing to offer him a new deal.

Liverpool plot double swoop

In a different post, the journalist further claims that apart from Marmoush, Adeyemi is also on Liverpool’s radar as they have identified him as a potential option to replace Mohamed Salah – whose existing deal will expire at the end of this season.

Several top clubs have been following the German’s progress this season with the Reds expected to be one of them. However, his injury problems could put off Liverpool from making a move for him.

Plettenberg wrote:

“Not only Omar Marmoush, Liverpool are also monitoring Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi. Liverpool are considering him as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah. “Several top clubs are following the situation of the 22y/o. However, his injury proneness is a concern for potential suitors. Adeyemi’s contract with BVB runs until 2027.”

Adeyemi is valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt, while Frankfurt reportedly want around £25m to sell the Egyptian. Therefore, Liverpool would have to splash a combined £49m to sign the duo.

Marmoush has been in terrific form this season, scoring nine goals and registering six assists in nine appearances in all competitions. Moreover, Adeyemi has also had a stellar start to this season, making eight goal contributions in as many games in all competitions.