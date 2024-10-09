Tottenham in battle with Arsenal & Liverpool to sign Eze

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal and Liverpool over a deal to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 26-year-old displayed impressive performances in the Premier League last season. As a result of that, he was called up to play for England in the European Championship this summer.

He was used as a rotational player by Gareth Southgate in this competition and the Three Lions eventually reached the final before losing to Spain.

Following that, he was a subject of attention in the summer transfer window and a lot of big Premier League clubs were said to be interested in securing his signature. However, no club opted to formalise their interest before the deadline so a deal didn’t materialise.

Now, Fichajes states that Tottenham are targeting a move for the Crystal Palace star and are preparing to make a multi-million offer to get the deal done.

Battle

However, the report says Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested in him and have been monitoring the Englishman closely before making a potential swoop. Moreover, Manchester City are also in this race therefore, Spurs will have to overcome stiff competition to purchase Eze next year.

Eze reportedly has a £68m release clause in his current contract and the clause will become active next summer. However, considering he will enter the final two-year of his existing deal at the end of this season a cut-price deal could be agreed.

Eze is a versatile forward as he can play multiple positions in midfield and is also comfortable in the left-wing position. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can link-up the play, has the ability to create opportunities for fellow attackers and is also efficient in taking set-pieces.

The Englishman is a Premier League proven player but has had a slow start to this season, scoring a solitary goal in the league so far this campaign.

It is going to be interesting to see who will eventually manage to win the race to sign Eze if Tottenham battle out with Arsenal and Liverpool over this deal next year.