Liverpool eye Mohammed Kudus as Mohamed Salah replacement



Liverpool have identified West Ham United winger Mohammed Kudus as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah whose contract expires next summer.

The Merseyside giants have had a fantastic start to the campaign. Salah has played a key role with 6 goals and 5 assists from 10 appearances. Despite this, his future is uncertain with his contract expiring in June next year.

Amidst this, Fichajes (via CaughtOffside) claim that the Reds are looking into a move for Kudus, who has made an impressive start to his Premier League career after arriving from Ajax.

Kudus, who is a 2-time league winner with Ajax, is an ‘ideal candidate’ and an ‘attractive target’ for the Anfield giants.

Possible move

Salah has been an extraordinary performer for the Reds, but it is unclear whether he will remain at the club next season. The Egyptian is currently on a basic salary of £350,000 per week and may want a pay rise to commit his future for another few campaigns.

Should the club decide against meeting his demands, he could walk away with the long-standing interest from the Saudi Pro League. Kudus would be a quality acquisition to act as a successor, having had a superb debut season with the Hammers last term.

The Ghanaian star grew in confidence as the season went on, registering 18 goals and 7 assists in all competitions. He has just 1 goal and 1 assist to his name so far this term, but he has the attributes and physical qualities to become an elite Premier League winger.

Kudus is a strong ball-playing forward who is excellent with his dribbling and duel-winning ability. He has yet to find the consistency of Salah on the right wing, but the 24-year-old should only improve during the peak phase of his playing career.

Liverpool obviously create more chances in the final 3rd compared to the Hammers and Kudus could relish playing for them. A deal could ultimately depend on what happens with Salah. A move may not be considered unless he opts to depart.

Kudus has a £85 million release clause in his contract and the Hammers could demand close to that figure.