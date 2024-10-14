Liverpool ‘determined’ to make £50m bid for Omar Marmoush in January

Liverpool were dormant for much of the transfer window in the summer but have started the season on the front foot as they lead the Premier League and have made a 100% start to the Champions League, too.

In spite of their impressive form, the Reds need to start looking at overhauling their backline and offensive department – two subjects which are expected to be of serious priority heading into next year.

The final third is particularly thirsting for a regular and long-term goal-scorer as Mohamed Salah is in the dusk of his career while Darwin Nunez has been frustratingly inconsistent in front of goal.

According to Caught Offside (citing Fichajes), Liverpool are prepared to accelerate a move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush in January and are ‘determined’ to make an offer worth £50 million for the forward.

He has made an explosive start to the season having struck nine goals and provided six assists in all competitions in just nine appearances. As such, the Egyptian international is averaging a goal contribution every 50 minutes.

It remains to be seen how much Eintracht Frankfurt are asking for the player and if indeed they will let him leave midway through the season but Liverpool’s anticipated offer comfortably exceeds Marmoush’s £30 million evaluation as per Transfermarkt.

A solid deal possible for Liverpool

Liverpool, like most other bigger clubs around Europe, have a good success rate when it comes to signing players from the Bundesliga given that they are very technically adept, so can adjust to the pace and physicality elsewhere with relative ease.

Marmoush has spent much of his career playing in the German top flight and in recent seasons, he has proven himself to be a player with a great potential. Plus, at just 25 years of age, the best years of his career are yet to come.

Considering how important he is for Eintracht Frankfurt, a swoop for him in the winter could be difficult for Liverpool but a move in the summer seems a lot more realistic.

There is bound to be interest in his services next year although Liverpool could be bolstered by the presence of Mohamed Salah in their squad as he is Marmoush’s international teammate and could be able to convince the player to head to Merseyside.