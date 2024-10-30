Man Utd predicted line-up against Leicester City

Manchester United will welcome Leicester City at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the EFL Cup fixture tonight.

Following a string of poor performances this season, the Red Devils have decided to sack Erik ten Hag. They are now reportedly closing in on a deal to hire Ruben Amorim from Sporting CP but he won’t be on the sideline for this game. Ruud van Nistelrooy has been handed the interim manager role until the Portuguese’s arrival.

On the other hand, Leicester have had a topsy-turvy start to this season in the Premier League following their promotion. Therefore, United would be the favourite to win this encounter despite their recent turmoil.

Team news

The Red Devils have several injury absentees at the moment as Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Antony, Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo are all currently sidelined with their respective problems.

Moreover, Jonny Evans was unavailable for selection last time out so there is a question mark about his availability for this encounter. Noussair Mazraoui sustained an injury last time out against West Ham United and therefore he is a major doubt for tonight’s game.

Predicted line-up

Van Nistelrooy might not make too many changes to the starting Xl that started last weekend. So, Andre Onana should continue between the sticks for the hosts.

Victor Lindelof might start at the back alongside Matthijs de Ligt for Man Utd with Lisandro Martínez and Diogo Dalot the two fullbacks. Therefore, Evans will be among the substitutes if he is deemed fit enough to feature in this game.

Manuel Ugarte could be in the holding midfield position and Christian Eriksen might be paired up with him, deploying Bruno Fernandes in the number ten position. So, Casemiro is likely to feature off the bench if needed.

Marcus Rashford should start in his preferred left-wing position and Amad Diallo might commence on the opposite side. So, Alejandro Garnacho might have to settle for a place on the bench.

Joshua Zirkzee is expected to lead the line for United and in that case, Rasmus Hojlund would be among the substitutes.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Leicester City

Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Lindelof, Martinez; Ugarte, Eriksen, Bruno; Rashford, Zirkzee, Amad