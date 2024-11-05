Liverpool
Liverpool set sights on signing Sevilla star Loic Bade
Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on signing Sevilla star Loic Bade, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.
After joining Nottingham Forest from French side Stade Rennais back in 2022, the 24-year-old endured a difficult time at the City Ground. In the end, he left the club after only six months without playing a single minute for the Reds.
However, the Frenchman has found his feet having moved to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and has now established himself as a key player for them. The defender was even a pivotal player for France in the Olympics in the summer, helping his country win the Silver Medal.
Now, Fichajes states that Liverpool have started looking into the market to strengthen the defensive department and have registered their interest in the Sevilla star.
Bade still has almost five years left in his current contract with Los Rojiblancos and has a £42m release clause in his deal. The Spanish side have no intention of letting him leave the club unless his potential suitors such as Liverpool trigger his clause but the Merseyside club don’t want to splash that much money for him.
Bade to Liverpool
Bade, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back and is excellent in defensive contributions. He has the necessary attributes to play in a high-intense league like the Premier League and play in a high line like Arne Slot likes to deploy at Anfield.
With Virgil van Dijk’s existing deal set to expire ahead of next season, Liverpool will have to sign a proper replacement for him if he eventually leaves the club.
Bade might not be at the level of Van Dijk at the moment, he is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class defender in future.
Therefore, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually sign him to strengthen the backline.
Meanwhile, following the Reds’ win and Manchester City’s defeat in the Premier League this weekend, Slot’s side have regained their spot at the top of the table.
Other News
-
Liverpool/ 8 seconds ago
Liverpool set sights on signing Sevilla star Loic Bade
Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on signing Sevilla star Loic Bade, as per...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 11 hours ago
Man Utd ‘looking’ to sign FC Porto star Samu Omorodion
Manchester United are reportedly planning to sign FC Porto star Samu Omorodion, as per...
-
Liverpool/ 12 hours ago
Manchester United to battle Liverpool for Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Manchester United have appointed Ruben Amorim as Erik ten Hag’s successor after the former...
-
Liverpool/ 19 hours ago
Liverpool plot audacious swoop to sign RB Leipzig stark Castello Lukeba
Liverpool are gearing up for a potential transfer battle with European giants Real Madrid...
-
Liverpool/ 23 hours ago
Tottenham looking to trump Liverpool & Man Utd to sign Dario Osorio
Tottenham Hotspur are ‘determined’ to beat a host of top European clubs including Liverpool,...