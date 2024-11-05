Liverpool set sights on signing Sevilla star Loic Bade

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on signing Sevilla star Loic Bade, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining Nottingham Forest from French side Stade Rennais back in 2022, the 24-year-old endured a difficult time at the City Ground. In the end, he left the club after only six months without playing a single minute for the Reds.

However, the Frenchman has found his feet having moved to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and has now established himself as a key player for them. The defender was even a pivotal player for France in the Olympics in the summer, helping his country win the Silver Medal.

Now, Fichajes states that Liverpool have started looking into the market to strengthen the defensive department and have registered their interest in the Sevilla star.

Bade still has almost five years left in his current contract with Los Rojiblancos and has a £42m release clause in his deal. The Spanish side have no intention of letting him leave the club unless his potential suitors such as Liverpool trigger his clause but the Merseyside club don’t want to splash that much money for him.

Bade to Liverpool

Bade, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back and is excellent in defensive contributions. He has the necessary attributes to play in a high-intense league like the Premier League and play in a high line like Arne Slot likes to deploy at Anfield.

With Virgil van Dijk’s existing deal set to expire ahead of next season, Liverpool will have to sign a proper replacement for him if he eventually leaves the club.

Bade might not be at the level of Van Dijk at the moment, he is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class defender in future.

Therefore, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually sign him to strengthen the backline.

Meanwhile, following the Reds’ win and Manchester City’s defeat in the Premier League this weekend, Slot’s side have regained their spot at the top of the table.