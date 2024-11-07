Manchester United predicted line-up against PAOK

After dismissing Erik ten Hag, Manchester United have handed Ruud van Nistelrooy the responsibility to lead the team as the interim boss.

The Red Devils won their first game against Leicester City in the EFL Cup under the former centre-forward’s guidance but only managed to come away with a point versus Chelsea in the Premier League last weekend.

Now, they will entertain Greek side PAOK at Old Trafford in the Europa League tonight. United have only accumulated three points from the first three games in this competition thus far so they will be desperate to come away with all three points from this encounter.

On the other hand, the Greek side have only earned one point from three games so far in this tournament therefore, they are also in a tough situation like the Old Trafford club.

Team news

Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo are all set to remain sidelined with their injury problems. But, the good news is that Christian Eriksen has returned to full training after recovering from his minor injury problem.

Moreover, Mason Mount and Antony have also returned to group training after remaining sidelined over the last few weeks owing to their respective problems. Leny Yoro is also edging closer to full fitness but is unlikely to feature in this encounter.

Predicted line-up

Andre Onana is set to be between the sticks for the hosts and in front of him, Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martínez and Noussair Mazraoui should be the back four. Therefore, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans might be among the substitutes.

Manuel Ugarte is likely to be paired up with Casemiro in midfield with Bruno Fernandes in the number ten position. So, Eriksen is likely to be on the bench.

Marcus Rashford would return to his preferred left-wing role, while Amad Diallo is expected to be given the nod in the right flank for the Red Devils. In that case, Alejandro Garnacho could feature off the bench. Joshua Zirkzee should be in the centre-forward position ahead of Rasmus Hojlund.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs PAOK

Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui; Ugarte, Casemiro, Bruno; Rashford, Garnacho, Zirkzee