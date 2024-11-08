Liverpool join Chelsea in race to sign Milos Kerkez



Liverpool have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez amid his impressive performances this season.

The Hungary international joined the Cherries from AZ Alkmaar last year and he had a solid debut campaign. The youngster has improved on his displays this season and recently bagged two assists in the stunning win over Manchester City.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Manchester United scout Mick Brown said that there are several clubs ‘definitely interested’ in the left-back. Chelsea were looking at him last term and Liverpool are also monitoring his proceedings at the moment.

He said: “Clubs are definitely interested in him. Chelsea were interested in him last season and that hasn’t gone away, and I’ve heard Liverpool have been keeping an eye on his development too.”

However, he added that the Cherries are not so keen on seeing him leave. The South Coast outfit are likely to demand a premium fee for the 21-year-old, given the shortage of ‘top-class’ left-backs.

He added: “He’s been important to the way Bournemouth have played and has been really impressive. But Bournemouth won’t be quite so keen to see him leave. He’ll come at a premium because of that, and there also seems to be a shortage of top-class left-backs in the game so that ups his price again.”

Big-money exit

Kerkez has steadily built his reputation over the last 18 months under Cherries manager Andoni Iraola. The youngster could pursue a bigger challenge at the end of the campaign and Liverpool could emerge as a possible destination for him.

The Merseyside heavyweights have Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas as the specialist left-back choices, but the former is no longer in his prime. He has in fact been dropped from the starting XI in favour of Tsimikas in recent games.

Robertson has another 18 months left on his contract, but he could be offloaded next summer to land a young replacement. Kerkez would be a fine acquisition. He is strong defensively and has the ability to make regular overlapping runs too.

He has not made several goal contributions, but showed his class against Man City with two assists in the 2-1 win. He was already valued at £42 million last summer and the Cherries could demand a much higher fee at the end of the season.

Chelsea are also mentioned as admirers of the youngster, but a transfer could depend on more than one left-back departing. Ben Chilwell has no future at the club, but a move for Kerkez could also rely on Marc Cucurella heading for the exit door.

Kerkez is unlikely to choose the Blues over Liverpool unless he has an assured starting spot in the Premier League.