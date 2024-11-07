[Teams] Man Utd vs POAK Salonika: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash

Manchester United will be looking to pick up their first win in the Europa League group stages when they take on POAK Salonika at Old Trafford this evening.

The Reds Devils have drawn all three of their European games so far this season having been held by Twente, Porto and Fenerbahce. Therefore, they need to get their first win on the board to boost their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition.

This will be Ruud van Nistlerooy’s final game in charge as interim boss before Ruben Amorim takes the hot seat so the Dutchman will be hoping to sign off with a victory at Old Trafford tonight.

Man Utd were held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea last time out and van Nistlerooy has made some changes from the side that started at the weekend. However, Andre Onana is among the players who keep their place as he starts once again between the sticks.

Diogo Dalot also retains his place as he starts at right-back with Noussair Mazraoui once again starting on the left side of defence. Man Utd do make changes in the middle of the back four with Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof coming in for Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt.

Manuel Ugarte keeps his place in the middle of the park with Casemiro also starting once again and the Brazilian will be looking to continue his solid form of late. Christian Eriksen has to settle for a place on the bench.

Bruno Fernandes captains Manchester United tonight while Garnacho starts on the left wing. Amad Diallo gets a recall to start on the wing with Marcus Rashford making way while Rasmus Hojlund keeps his place up from ahead of Joshua Zirkzee.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Onana, Dalot, Evans, Lindelof, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Casemiro, Fernandes, Amad, Hojlund, Garnacho.

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Amass, De Ligt, Martinez, Eriksen, Fitzgerald, Mount, Antony, Rashford, Wheatley, Zirkzee.

POAK

Kotarski; Jonny, Kedziora, Colley, Baba Rahman; Ozdoev, Schwab; Zivkovic, Camara, Taison, Tissoudali

Subs: Monastirlis, Balomenos, Michalidis, Thymianis, Sastre, Despodov, Bakayoko, Shoretire, Thomas, Chalov