Liverpool prepared to spend big to sign Omar Marmoush

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to spend big to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 25-year-old has burst onto the scene having enjoyed a stellar start to this season. In 15 games in all competitions, he has scored 13 goals and registered nine assists.

The Eagles are currently fourth in the Europa League table and are third in the Bundesliga with 17 points from nine games. They are even ahead of Borussia Dortmund and reigning German champions Bayer Leverkusen in the league.

Now, Fichajes states that after being impressed by the Egyptian’s recent performances, Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him. The Reds feel he would add a new dimension to their squad and would suit the Premier League perfectly if they were to purchase him.

The Merseyside club are prepared to spend a fee of around £58m to hire him and Frankfurt could be ready to let him leave the club in January if they can find an ideal replacement.

Marmoush to Liverpool

Marmoush is comfortable playing in the centre-forward position as well as the left-wing role. He is quick, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is excellent in finishing off his chances, is efficient in taking penalties and also works hard without possession.

Liverpool have a world-class group of players in their attacking department as they already have Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

However, while Salah’s existing deal will expire at the end of this season, Nunez has found it difficult to showcase his best after joining the club from SL Benfica for a club record fee a few years ago.

Moreover, Chiesa hasn’t been able to play regularly for the Reds thus far this season following his summer move and Jota has had injury problems over the years.

Therefore, signing a new attacker would be a wise decision and Marmoush could be an excellent acquisition if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually make a concrete approach to sign the Egypt international in January or at the end of this campaign.