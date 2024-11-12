Liverpool ‘determined’ to sign Real Sociedad star Kubo

Liverpool are reportedly ‘determined’ to sign Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining Real Madrid back in 2019, the Japanese never managed to find his feet at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. He went out on loan several occasions before finally signing for La Real permanently a couple of years ago.

Upon moving to Reale Arena, the 23-year-old has showcased his qualities in La Liga in recent times and has established himself as a talismanic figure in Imanol Alguacil’s starting eleven.

Now, Fichajes states that Liverpool are planning to sign a new right-sided attacker as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah – whose existing contract with the Reds will expire at the end of this season.

So, they have registered their interest in the Real Sociedad star after being impressed by his performances in the Spanish top-flight. But, the Basque club have no intention of letting him leave.

Kubo to Liverpool

However, the report says Liverpool are ‘determined’ to hire him and are prepared to ‘do everything possible’ to get the deal done. The Japanese would be ready to leave Anoeta to join a big club like the Merseyside club if he receives a convincing proposal.

The Japanese international still has more than four and a half years left in his current contract and has a £50m release clause in his deal.

Kubo is a technically sound player and possesses the potential to become a top-class attacker in future. He is quick, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to play threading passes between the lines, can create chances for fellow attackers, is efficient in finishing off his chances and also works hard without possession.

However, the forward is not a physically strong player and there are concerns whether he would be able to showcase his best in a physical league like Premier League.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to sign Kubo next year to strengthen the attacking department.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable 2-0 victory over Aston Villa, Liverpool are now five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.