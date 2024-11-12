Liverpool interested in signing Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush, as per Football Insider.

The 25-year-old has been attracting a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe having enjoyed a stellar start to this season. In 16 appearances in all competitions, the forward has scored 14 goals and registered 10 assists.

The Egyptian has been one of the most prolific attackers in the world this term and is the highest scorer in the Bundesliga along with Harry Kane. Moreover, the Eagles have started the new campaign brilliantly as they are currently third in the league.

Now, Football Insider states that Liverpool have expressed their interest in signing Marmoush if they eventually fail to keep the Frankfurt star’s compatriot Mohamed Salah at the club. The former AS Roma man’s current deal will expire next summer so the Reds would lose him for free if they can’t agree on a new deal with him.

Frankfurt would be ready to sell the forward in January if they receive an offer of at least £50m. So, the Reds will have to splash a big fee to purchase Marmoush and they reportedly have cash available to spend in the winter window after not spending much in the summer.

Marmoush to Liverpool

However, the report says that Liverpool aren’t the only club in this race as Manchester City and West Ham United are also plotting a swoop for him. Therefore, Arne Slot’s side will have to beat stiff competition to get the deal done.

Marmoush is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing in the centre-forward position as well as the left flank. He has been displaying his best at Deutsche Bank Park thus far this season as a striker in a 4-4-2 system.

The Egyptian is quick, technically sound, efficient in taking set-pieces, excellent from the spot and also works extremely hard without possession.

If Marmoush continues to produce impressive performances throughout this season then it would be the right decision to lure him to Anfield. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service to reinforce the attacking department.