Liverpool plot audacious swoop to sign Federico Valverde

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make an audacious swoop to sign Real Madrid star Federico Valverde, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for Los Blancos over the last few years, helping his side win two Champions League trophies, multiple La Liga titles and several other major cup competitions. Moreover, he is a pivotal player for Uruguay national team.

However, Fichajes states that distance has been created between the South American and Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti following his recent inconsistent performances thus far this season.

So, Liverpool are looking to exploit this situation and lure him to Anfield with Arne Slot feeling Valverde would be an ‘ideal’ option to reinforce the midfield department.

The report says Valverde is attracted by the prospect of playing in the Premier League and Real Madrid would be open to cashing-in on him if they receive a multi-million offer from his potential suitors such as the Merseyside club.

Valverde to Liverpool

However, purchasing the Uruguayan won’t be straightforward for Liverpool as Manchester City are also keen on signing him by taking advantage of his current situation.

The midfielder is valued at around £108m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2029 with Real Madrid. Therefore, the record European Champions are in a strong position to demand a large sum to sell him next year.

Liverpool were keen on signing a new midfielder last summer and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi was their primary target. However, they eventually failed to persuade him to join the club so a deal didn’t come to fruition.

Now, it has been reported that the Reds remain keen on signing a new midfielder next year. A few names have been linked with a move to Anfield ahead of the January window with Valverde now emerging as a new serious option.

The Real Madrid star is a world-class player and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in a high-intense league like the Premier League.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Slot’s side can eventually manage to strengthen the midfield department by persuading Valverde to join the club.