Arsenal & Liverpool interested in signing Johan Bakayoko

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a productive campaign at Philips Stadion last term, scoring 12 goals and registering nine assists in 33 Eredivisie appearances. He even guided his team to win the league title.

As a result, he attracted a lot of attention from several Premier League clubs last summer. The Gunners and the Reds reportedly expressed their interest in hiring him but they didn’t make a concrete approach. Brentford were ready to spend big to sign him last year but, the player rejected a move to Gtech Community Stadium.

Now, the forward has had a promising start to this season for PSV, making six goal contributions in eight starts in the Dutch top-flight and the Champions League. Moreover, he has already established himself as a key player for the Belgium national team.

Reporting on TBR Football, Bailey says that Arsenal want to sign a new attacker and are interested in Bakayoko. They have been monitoring his performances in recent times ahead of a possible move in January or next summer.

Battle

Liverpool are also in this race and ready to provide stiff competition for Arsenal over this deal. However, the journalist claims Newcastle United are showing a keen interest in purchasing the Belgian as well so it is clear the forward isn’t short of potential suitors.

The player is valued at around £37m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2026. Therefore, PSV might be open to letting him leave the club next year to make the most profit out of his departure.

Saka is the only left-footed right-winger Arteta has at his disposal at the moment so the Englishman has been playing almost every game for the club in recent years.

So, in order to manage his game-time, signing a new right-winger would be the right decision. Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus can provide cover for Saka, however, neither of them have been at their best at the moment.

On the other hand, Liverpool will have to sign a new right-sided forward next year if Mohamed Salah leaves the club. His current contract will expire at the end of this season and Liverpool aren’t looking close to tie him down to a new deal.

Bakayoko is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club purchase him.