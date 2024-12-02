Liverpool in battle with Man Utd to sign Omar Marmoush

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Manchester United over a deal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star, Omar Marmoush, as per German football expert, Florian Plettenberg.

After running his contract down with Wolfsburg, the Egyptian decided to join the Eagles as a free agent last year. Upon moving to Deutsche Bank Park, the forward enjoyed a promising campaign last term.

Now, he has been attracting a lot of attention after displaying impressive performances this season. In 19 appearances in all competitions, Marmoush has scored 17 goals and registered 11 assists thus far this season.

He helped his side beat Heidenheim last weekend by scoring a brace and as a result, Frankfurt have now climbed up the table in second position, sitting four points behind the Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old is just behind Harry Kane in the top scorer list in the German top-flight this campaign and the Englishman picked up an injury last weekend. So, Marmoush has an opportunity to get past Kane in this race and secure his place up top.

Battle

Now, writing on X, Plettenberg states that Liverpool have been showing a ‘concrete interest’ in signing Marmoush and could make a move to secure his signature next year.

But, Man Utd have also expressed their interest in him, moreover, Bayern Munich are in this race as well. So, Marmoush isn’t short of potential suitors following his recent eye-catching performances.

The journalist says that Frankfurt wants to tie the forward down to fresh terms to keep the vultures away but it is highly likely that he will leave the club at the end of this season.

Marmoush is valued at around £33m by Transfermarkt and still has two and a half years left in his current contract. The Eagles usually don’t allow their star man to leave for cheap as they did with Randal Kolo Muani so Man Utd or Liverpool will have to splash a big fee to lure him away from Deutsche Bank Park.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions or the Merseyside club can eventually manage to secure his service to reinforce the attack.