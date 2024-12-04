Manchester United predicted line-up against Arsenal

Following Erik ten Hag’s departure, Manchester United have had a promising start under new head coach Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils have played three games under the Portuguese in all competitions, winning two of those and drawing the other one.

Now, Amorim will face the toughest challenge as United boss as his side will travel to the Emirates Stadium to face off against the title challenger Arsenal in the Premier League tonight.

After beating Everton 4-0 last weekend, United have climbed up the table to ninth place. They have accumulated 19 points from 13 games, sitting four points behind the fourth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion.

Team news

Man Utd have struggled with several injury problems over the last few months but things are looking promising in this regard at the moment. The only injury absentee at the moment is Victor Lindelof, while Jonny Evans has also missed out in the last two games after starting against Ipswich Town. But Luke Shaw has picked up a fresh injury and as a result, he is unavailable for selection in this encounter

But, Lisandro Martínez and Kobbie Mainoo are suspended for this fixture having picked up the fifth booking of this Premier League season against Everton last weekend. The good news is that Leny Yoro is set to return to action after recovering from his injury.

Predicted line-up

Amorim has made several changes in all three of the games as new United boss. So, it is difficult to predict who will be in the starting eleven in this encounter.

But, Andre Onana is set to continue in goal for the visitors. Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt are likely to be two of the centre-backs, while Harry Maguire could replace Martinez. So, Yoro may feature off the bench.

Amad Diallo should commence in the RWB position following an impressive performance last time out, while Diogo Dalot could be on the opposite side.

Manuel Ugarte is likely to replace the suspended Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes might be deployed alongside the South American in the engine room. Therefore, Casemiro will have to have to make do with a place on the bench.

Mason Mount should be one of the CAMs, while Alejandro Garnacho is expected to be in the starting eleven alongside the former Chelsea star. Therefore, Marcus Rashford may feature off the bench if needed.

Rasmus Hojlund would return after remaining as an unused substitute last time out, in that case, Joshua Zirkzee would be among the substitutes despite scoring a brace last weekend.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Arsenal

Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire; Amad, Bruno, Ugarte, Dalot; Garnacho, Mount; Hojlund