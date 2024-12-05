Arsenal in battle with Tottenham & Man Utd to sign Williams

Arsenal are reportedly in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United over a deal to sign Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 22-year-old is considered one of the hottest prospects in world football after displaying promising performances for club and country in recent times.

The forward enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, making 16 goal contributions in 29 La Liga starts. He helped his side qualify for the Europa League by finishing in fifth place.

Moreover, Williams was also impressive in the European Championship with Spain last summer and guided his country to win this competition. Following that, he attracted a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe in the last transfer window but Bilbao eventually managed to keep hold of him.

Now, he has had a slow start to this season but that hasn’t put off his potential suitors as he continues to link with several big clubs ahead of the January window.

Battle

Fichajes state that PSG, Bayern Munich and Barcelona have been keeping a close eye on Williams’ current performances and along with them, Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham are also keen on signing him. But, Les Parisiens and the Bavarian club’s interests aren’t as firm as the other clubs’.

The Red Devils and the Gunners want to hire him to add dynamism to their frontline, while Spurs are willing to restructure their project by signing a high-profile player like him.

Williams’ existing deal will run until 2027 at San Mamés Stadium and he has a £48m release clause. One of the Premier League clubs ‘will surely’ make a formal proposal to secure the forward’s service next year.

Barcelona don’t have the financial muscle as the Premier League teams so they are currently behind Arsenal, Man Utd and Tottenham in this transfer race.

Williams has proven his worth at the highest level so he would be a great coup for the Red Devils, the Lilywhites or the Emirates club if any of those clubs purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see where the 22-year-old eventually ends up if he leaves Bilbao next year.