Arsenal keen on signing Newcastle star Alexander Isak

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, as per Caught Offside.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a productive campaign in the Premier League last term, scoring 21 goals and registering two assists in 27 starts. He had a slow start this season but the striker has stepped up in the big games for the Tyneside club thus far, putting his name on the scoresheet against Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Swedish international helped his side beat both the North London clubs, while he aided his team to earn a point versus the league leaders Liverpool by scoring and assisting a goal. In 12 league appearances, he has made eight goal contributions this term.

Moreover, the former Real Sociedad star has showcased his goal-scoring prowess for his country in recent months, scoring four goals and notching up an assist in four Nations League encounters.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Arsenal are looking to strengthen the centre-forward department by signing a new prolific goal-scorer and have earmarked Isak as a key target.

Isak to Arsenal

The Gunners aren’t the only club interested in Isak as Chelsea have also expressed their interest in signing him having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

However, the report says purchasing the forward won’t be straightforward for Arsenal or any other club as Newcastle have slapped a whopping £83m price tag on his head.

The Gunners may struggle to get a deal done if the Magpies don’t reduce their asking price. Isak still has a contract until 2028 with Eddie Howe’s side so they are in no rush to lower their valuation any time soon.

Arsenal have been in the title race in the last few campaigns but they have been finding it difficult to go all the way and win the Premier League title. It has widely been suggested that they lack qualities in their number nine position and if they bolster this area then their chance of winning the league will increase.

Isak is a highly talented player and is a Premier League proven striker so he would be a great coup for Arsenal if they can manage to secure his services next year.