Liverpool want Frenkie de Jong to replace Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool reportedly want to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong as a potential replacement for Ryan Gravenberch, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining Bayern Munich from Ajax Amsterdam back in 2022, the 22-year-old struggled to find regular game-time at the Allianz Arena. So, he decided to leave the Bavarian club last year to play regularly and develop his career and Jurgen Klopp opted to bring him to the Reds.

Upon moving to Anfield, the Dutchman took time to settle down in his new surroundings and he has now established himself as a key player in Arne Slot’s starting eleven this season. Following Klopp’s departure at the end of last season, Liverpool opted to hire the former Feyenoord boss to replace the German.

Gravenberch has been helping the Merseyside club to mount a Premier League title charge this season, moreover, he has guided his team to place themselves at the top of the Champions League table.

Now, Fichajes state that having been impressed by Gravenberch’s resurgence this season, Real Madrid have expressed their interest in signing him and they could make a move to hire him in January.

De Jong to Liverpool

Liverpool don’t want to let their star man leave just yet but have been exploring the market to replace the former Ajax star if they fail to keep hold of him with De Jong emerging as a serious option.

The report say purchasing the Netherlands international won’t be easy or cheap for the Anfield club. He is valued at around £50m by Transfermarkt and has entered the final two years of his current contract.

Therefore, Barcelona might be open to selling him next year to avoid losing him for free in 2026. De Jong is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him.

Slot is keen on hiring a new midfielder and he attempted to do that last summer but eventually failed. Therefore, regardless of whether Liverpool sell Gravenberch or not, it is likely they would attempt to sign a new midfielder next year as a potential replacement for Wataru Endo – who has been out of favour under Slot this season.