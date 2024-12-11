Liverpool could attempt to sign Atalanta star Ederson

Liverpool could reportedly make an attempt to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson, as per Caught Offside.

After becoming the Reds’ new manager, Arne Slot has been keen on hiring a new midfielder. He initially tried to purchase Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad last summer but the player eventually turned down a move to Anfield to stay at his boyhood club.

Now, ahead of the January window, it has been reported that after failing to strengthen the engine room in the last transfer window, Liverpool want a new midfielder next year and the Spaniard remains on Slot’s shortlist.

However, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool also have alternative options and are interested in Ederson as well. La Dea don’t want to sell the Brazilian in mid-season as they are currently in the title race in Serie A and are also likely to reach the knockout stage of the Champions League. However, if they are forced to cash-in then they want around £50m.

The report further state that Manchester City are also in this race as they are willing to sign a new midfielder following Rodrigo Hernandez’s serious knee injury.

Ederson to Liverpool

After moving to Gewiss Stadium from Salernitana, Ederson has established himself as an integral part of Gian Piero Gasperini’s starting line-up in recent times.

He helped his side become the Europa League champions last term. La Dea defeated Liverpool in the quarter-final and thrashed German champions, Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

The South American is a dynamic holding midfielder and can play threading passes between the lines. But, his best attribute is his work without possession.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have been Slot’s first choice options to deploy in the engine room thus far this season. Curtis Jones can also provide cover in this area if needed. However, Wataru Endo has found himself on the periphery this season.

Ederson is a talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club can eventually manage to secure his service by beating Man City in this race next year.