[Teams] Viktoria Plzen vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash

Manchester United take on Viktoria Plzen at the Doosan Arena in the Europa League group phase this evening, kicking off at 5.45pm UK time.

The Red Devils head into the game sitting 12th in the table on 9 points from their 5 games so far, so they need a win tonight to boost their chances of securing one of the automatic qualification places.

Ruben Amorim will be looking for a response from his players after their 3-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend. The Portuguese coach has made some changes to his starting eleven but Andre Onana is among the players who keep their places as the Cameroonian starts between the sticks once again.

Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt also retain their places in defence but their is one change to the back three with Noussair Mazraoui coming in for Leny Yoro. Tyrell Malacia and Diogo Dalot are the wing backs for Man Utd tonight while Casemiro is recalled to start alongside Bruno Fernandes in midfield. Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte drop to the bench.

Amad Diallo plays further forward in attack for Manchester United tonight while Marcus Rashford is recalled to replace Garnacho. Joshua Zirkzee comes in to lead the line up front with Rasmus Hojlund making way.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Viktoria Plzen

Jedlička, Cadu, Dweh, Marković, Jemelka, Souaré, Červ, Kalvach, Vydra, Šulc, Vašulín

Subs: Tvrdon, Baier, Hejda, Paluska, Kopic, Sojka, Mosquera, Panos, Havel, Sloncik, Jirka, Adu

Man Utd

Onana, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Malacia, Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Amad, Rashford, Zirkzee.

Subs: Bayindir, Lindelof, Maguire, Yoro, Collyer, Eriksen, Mainoo, Mount, Ugarte, Antony, Garnacho, Hojlund.