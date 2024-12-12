Man Utd Match Centre
[Teams] Viktoria Plzen vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash
Manchester United take on Viktoria Plzen at the Doosan Arena in the Europa League group phase this evening, kicking off at 5.45pm UK time.
Manchester United take on Viktoria Plzen at the Doosan Arena in the Europa League group phase this evening, kicking off at 5.45pm UK time.
The Red Devils head into the game sitting 12th in the table on 9 points from their 5 games so far, so they need a win tonight to boost their chances of securing one of the automatic qualification places.
Ruben Amorim will be looking for a response from his players after their 3-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend. The Portuguese coach has made some changes to his starting eleven but Andre Onana is among the players who keep their places as the Cameroonian starts between the sticks once again.
Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt also retain their places in defence but their is one change to the back three with Noussair Mazraoui coming in for Leny Yoro. Tyrell Malacia and Diogo Dalot are the wing backs for Man Utd tonight while Casemiro is recalled to start alongside Bruno Fernandes in midfield. Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte drop to the bench.
Amad Diallo plays further forward in attack for Manchester United tonight while Marcus Rashford is recalled to replace Garnacho. Joshua Zirkzee comes in to lead the line up front with Rasmus Hojlund making way.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Viktoria Plzen
Jedlička, Cadu, Dweh, Marković, Jemelka, Souaré, Červ, Kalvach, Vydra, Šulc, Vašulín
Subs: Tvrdon, Baier, Hejda, Paluska, Kopic, Sojka, Mosquera, Panos, Havel, Sloncik, Jirka, Adu
Man Utd
Onana, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Malacia, Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Amad, Rashford, Zirkzee.
Subs: Bayindir, Lindelof, Maguire, Yoro, Collyer, Eriksen, Mainoo, Mount, Ugarte, Antony, Garnacho, Hojlund.
Other News
-
Man Utd Match Centre/ 14 mins ago
[Teams] Viktoria Plzen vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash
Manchester United take on Viktoria Plzen at the Doosan Arena in the Europa League...
-
Arsenal/ 8 hours ago
Man Utd join Arsenal to sign Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic
Manchester United have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Juventus striker Dusan...
-
Man Utd Match Centre/ 9 hours ago
Casemiro returns in midfield as Amorim makes 7 changes | Predicted Man Utd XI vs Viktoria Plzen
Manchester United will take on Czech outfit Viktoria Plzen in their matchday six clash...
-
Arsenal/ 9 hours ago
Arsenal & Tottenham interested in signing Ferran Torres
Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona star Ferran Torres, as...
-
Liverpool/ 9 hours ago
Liverpool prepared to let Ryan Gravenberch leave in exchange of Aurelien Tchouameni
Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has been a revelation this season with his performances under...