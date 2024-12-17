Liverpool want to replace Andy Robertson with Milos Kerkez

Liverpool have reportedly identified AFC Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez as one of the serious options to replace Andy Robertson, as per the Daily Mail.

With every passing match, the left-back position has started becoming an area of concern for Arne Slot. Robertson has been the first-choice option for the Reds over the years but he hasn’t looked solid at all this season.

He gave away a penalty against Southampton in the Premier League and also did the same versus Real Madrid in the Champions League. Additionally, he picked up a red card last time out against Fulham and his side only managed to come away with one point from this encounter.

Now, the Daily Mail claim that Liverpool ‘will look’ to upgrade this position in the upcoming January window and have already started putting names on their shortlist.

Konstantinos Tsimikas is an option at Slot’s disposal but he has struggled with injury problems in recent years and never managed to push for the first-team spot.

Kerkez to Liverpool

The report say Fulham’s Antonee Robinson is on Slot’s wish-list but he will turn 28 next year and Liverpool want a younger option. Wolverhampton Wanderers star Rayan Ait-Nouri and Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies have also been mentioned as potential targets.

But, the realistic option is Kerkez and Slot has been ‘fond on’ him, he even wanted to sign him at Feyenoord during his time as the manager there.

The 21-year-old has a good relationship with his compatriot and Liverpool ace Dominik Szoboszlai and the Merseyside club’s sporting director Richard Hughes signed the Hungarian at the Vitality Stadium during his time as the director there. So, these few factors could help Liverpool to secure his service.

Having joined the Cherries last year, the youngster still has a contract until 2028 with Andoni Iraola’s side so they are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to sell him and is valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt.

Kerkez is a dynamic player and could be a great coup for Liverpool with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually opt to sign him to strengthen the defence.