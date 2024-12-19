Man Utd predicted line-up against Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United will travel to the capital to face off against Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup tonight.

The Red Devils have had a tough start to this season but they will be coming into this game off the back of an excellent victory over city rivals Manchester City.

On the other hand, Spurs have had a topsy-turvy campaign thus far this term but they are currently full of confidence after thrashing Southampton 5-0 in the Premier League last weekend. The Lilywhites won 3-0 when they took on United in the league at Old Trafford earlier this term.

Team news

Luke Shaw isn’t in contention to feature due to his injury problems, while Mason Mount has also been ruled out of this game after sustaining an injury last time out. Noussair Mazraoui picked up a knock versus Man City last weekend and is in doubt for tonight.

Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford were left out of the matchday squad last time out as Ruben Amorim wasn’t happy with their performances during the training. So, it remains to be seen whether they feature in this encounter.

Predicted line-up

Ruben Amorim has continued to rotate his squad in every game after becoming the new United manager last month and is likely to do the same in this encounter as well. But, Andre Onana could continue between the sticks ahead of Altay Bayindir.

Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martínez and Harry Maguire started last weekend but the trio may not start tonight and Leny Yoro could be called upon to replace Maguire.

Tyrell Malacia could commence in the left-wing-back position after remaining as an unused substitute last time out and Diogo Dalot could be shifted to the opposite side after starting on the left against the Citizens.

Manuel Ugarte is likely to keep hold of his place in the defensive midfield position and Bruno Fernandes could be deployed alongside the Uruguayan. So, Kobbie Mainoo may feature off the bench.

Amad Diallo might be rested for this game after displaying a match-winning performance last weekend and Antony could be given a nod to start. Garnacho may be on the left, while Joshua Zirkzee is likely to be in the centre-forward position. Therefore, Rasmus Hojlund could be among the substitutes.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Tottenham

Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez; Dalot, Ugarte, Bruno, Malacia; Antony, Zirkzee, Garnacho