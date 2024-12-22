[Teams] Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Bournemouth at Old Trafford this afternoon.

The Red Devils lost a seven-goal thriller to Tottenham in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup on Thursday night so Ruben Amorim will be hoping for a more positive result today. United did beat Man City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium last time out in the Premier League so the Portuguese coach will be looking to build on that result.

Amorim has made six changes from the side that started in midweek with Andre Onana returning to start between the sticks today after being rested in the EFL Cup. Harry Maguire is also recalled to start in defence with Victor Lindelof ruled out. Lisandro Martinez keeps his place despite a poor showing at White Hart Lane last time out while Noussair Mazraoui drops into the back three with Leny Yoro making way. Matthijs de Ligt misses out due to illness.

Diogo Dalot moves to the right wing-back position with Tyrell Malacia recalled on the left flank. Kobbie Mainoo is also back in the Man Utd side to partner Manuel Ugarte meaning Christian Eriksen is the man to make way for the youngster.

Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in the attacking three for United while Amad Diallo is recalled to replace Antony. There is also a change up front with Joshua Zirkzee coming in to lead the line meaning Rasmus Hojlund makes way.

Garnacho is among the Manchester United substitutes but there is still no Marcus Rashford in the squad amid serious doubts over his future at Old Trafford.

As for Bournemouth, Evanilson is the dangerman up front with Justin Kluivert offering support. Kepa Arrizabalaga could be a busy man between the sticks.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Onana, Dalot, Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Mainoo, Ugarte, Fernandes, Zirkzee, Amad.

Subs: Bayindir, Evans, Yoro, Casemiro, Collyer, Eriksen, Antony, Garnacho, Hojlund.

Bournemouth

Arrizabalaga, Smith, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez, Christie, Adams, Ouattara, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson

Subs: Travers, Hill, Aarons, Kinsey-Wellings, Cook, Brooks, Billing, Winterburn, Ünal