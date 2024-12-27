Liverpool looking to trump Manchester United to Randal Kolo Muani’s signing

Liverpool recently welcomed back Diogo Jota from injury and though the team is sitting very comfortable in the Champions League and Premier League standings, the Portuguese international’s return to the fore was a massive boost for Arne Slot especially given that Darwin Nunez has not impressed since the campaign got underway.

Nunez’s poor form in front of goal is likely to compel Liverpool into pondering over their options in the attacking third next year. Florian Plettenberg has reported that the Reds have ‘gathered information’ about Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani, who has fallen out of favour at the Parc des Princes under Luis Enrique.

PSG are prepared to let go of him in January itself with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur also interested, whereas the Sky Sport Germany journalist has added that there is a ‘strong chance’ that the 26-year-old will move to the Premier League. His employers are prepared to send him on loan but would prefer including an obligation to make the deal permanent.

Liverpool likely to beat United to Kolo Muani

Liverpool’s interest in Randal Kolo Muani is nascent at the moment but in the case of a player and club wanting to part ways imminently, it would not take much effort for their interest to materialise.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is likely to move on from at least one of Joshua Zirkzee or Rasmus Hojlund but it remains to be seen if the club is willing to sanction a deal for a forward in the winter. The team needs a left back and probably a winger more than anything, so a striker’s acquisition may be put on hold until the summer.

Though Tottenham are interested, they may not be able to afford Kolo Muani’s wage while it also remains to be seen if the French international wants to join a club that has not played in the Champions League for a number of seasons.

Liverpool, if the decide to go ahead with Kolo Muani, will have a relatively easy path ahead but it is debatable whether the Premier League leaders will be genuinely bolstered by a player who has flopped in Ligue 1 – one of Europe’s easier divisions.