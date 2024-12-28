Liverpool want to sign Aurelien Tchouameni in January

Liverpool reportedly want to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in January, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Reds have continued to shine under Arne Slot this season. After beating Leicester City 3-1 in the Premier League on Boxing Day, they have extended their lead at the top of the table to seven points with a game in hand.

The Merseyside club have lost only one game under the Dutch boss’ guidance thus far this season. Considering the level of performance they have shown in the first half of this season, it will be a huge surprise if they can’t manage to win the Premier League at the end of this season.

Meanwhile, Slot only signed Federico Chiesa last summer but was keen on purchasing a new midfielder. In the end, he couldn’t manage to do that before the deadline and it has been reported that Slot wants to strengthen the Reds’ engine room next month.

Fichajes state that Liverpool want Tchouameni and are keen on purchasing him in mid-season. Speculation surrounding his future continues to emerge in recent times after failing to showcase his best this term.

Tchouameni to Liverpool

Despite that, he continues to play a key role in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting eleven but the fans have been criticising him heavily. Now, Liverpool have been keeping a close eye on his situation and are ready to make significant financial efforts to lure him to Anfield.

Tchouameni is valued at around £66m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2028 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. So, Real Madrid are unlikely to allow his departure for cheap and it remains to be seen how much they demand for him.

Along with Real Madrid, the Frenchman continues to play a key role for his country under Didier Deschamps and guided his country to reach the semi-final of the European Championship last summer before losing to the eventual champion Spain.

The 24-year-old is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing in the defensive midfield position as well as the centre-back role. He is quick, strong, efficient in defensive contributions and also good in the air. If Liverpool can manage to hire him then that would definitely be a great coup.